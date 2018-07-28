One man injured after trying to stop a vehicle from being stolen in Beiseker

A stolen vehicle led to an RCMP pursuit that was called off when it became too dangerous.

It all started when Beiseker RCMP were called out to reports of a stolen vehicle from a home in the village.

A man was hit by the vehicle after trying to stop the culprit from taking the Black Dodge 3500 pickup truck.

The man was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries to the lower part of his body, according to RCMP.

EMS say a male patient in his mid-50’s did arrive at a Calgary hospital in his own vehicle with minor injuries.

A red Kia Sportage, along with the stolen truck, fled the scene and continued on a rural road outside of Beiseker.

RCMP officers with the Airdrie detachment later discovered both vehicles. That’s when RCMP began to pursue both vehicles, but the chase was called off due to public safety concerns.

The vehicles are still missing and no arrests have been made. Police are looking for a two male and one female suspect.