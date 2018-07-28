‘It restores my faith in people’: Chris Koch, born without arms and legs, finishes cross-country hitchhiking trip

Just over a week ago, Global News caught up with Chris Koch in Montreal.

The 39-year-old motivational speaker, born without arms and legs, was then two weeks into his cross-country hitchhiking trip.

Koch left Calgary on his skateboard with nothing more than a small backpack and made his way — in just 18 days — to St. John’s, Newfoundland, 6,338 kilometres away.

What’s more incredible than the distance travelled, however, is the fact that Koch relied solely on the kindness of strangers to make it happen – from rides to food and even some extra encouragement along the way.

And while he says it’s good to be back home, Koch admits he’s feeling overwhelmed — but in a good way.

“I’m still overwhelmed by how generous and incredibly kind everyone was,” Koch wrote in a Facebook post on Friday, adding he was thankful to all those who made the trip possible.

“Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart.”

Embarking was to inspire Canadians to be kind to each other and to live life to the fullest.

“Life and people are amazing and I hope you all make the most of it,” Koch wrote.

While not everyone is ready to embark on their own crazy adventure, it is safe to say Koch’s mission to inspire was a success.

“What a fabulous journey. It restores my faith in people,” one Facebook comment reads.

A woman named Linda echoed the sentiment.

“I’m going to miss reading your posts every day and all of the stories of the good in people. In the world right now we need stories like this.”

It’s not known yet what Koch’s next endeavour will be, but you can always follow along on the if I can website or on Facebook.