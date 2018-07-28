‘My love. My baby’: Letter left on Greece beach for infant who died in wildfire

A letter addressed to a six-month-old boy was found on a beach in Mati, Greece Saturday, not far from where he was found dead days ago.

The boy, identified as Dimitri by local media, died after he and his mother tried to escape a raging wildfire by running toward water. The boy is believed to have died from smoke inhalation.

“You wanted to impress your mommy who was watching you and smiling, and you were waiting for your daddy to watch you and be proud of you too,” the hand-written note read, left with white daisies and a candle near steps on the beach.

The mother is currently in hospital recovering from burn injuries. His father, a firefighter, was out tackling the inferno at the time.

“We will be here every summer,” the letter added.

“We will play in the water, all of us together. I, your mommy and your daddy. Anything you want, my little fish.”

The devastating wildfire near Athens has killed at least 88 people.

Earlier this week, authorities reported that 26 bodies believed to be family members were found huddled together, some of them hugging.

Twin nine-year-old girls, Sofia and Vasiliki Filippopoulou, were also confirmed dead Saturday.

Additional rescue efforts are underway for bodies and people who may be trapped or injured. Several loved ones were reported to be searching morgues and hospitals this week in search for their loved ones.

More than 2,000 homes have been damaged by the wildfire, and roughly a quarter of them will have to be demolished, Greek officials said Friday,

Meanwhile, the country’s federal government is facing mounting criticism over its handling of the situation.

Some said there were insufficient efforts to help trapped residents escape. There was also criticism that some buildings were not properly inspected and did not meet safety standards.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accepted responsibility on Friday in a televised meeting with cabinet ministers.

“I accept full political responsibility for this tragedy,” Tsipras said.

“It is an obvious thing for the prime minister to do and I urge you to do the same.”

Authorities have said the fire moved with such speed that ordering an evacuation of the area could have resulted in even more casualties.

They have also said that the deadly fire may have been the result of arson, and are investigating the source of the fire.

— With files from Reuters, The Associated Press