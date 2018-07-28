Fire rocks Edmonton’s Hazeldean neighbourhood

A house went up in flames Friday evening on 70 Avenue near 97 Street in Edmonton’s Hazeldean neighbourhood.

Neighbours reported hearing a loud explosion around 10:30 p.m.

Active house fire in the Hazeldean neighbourhood. @EdmontonFire on scene. Neighbours we talked with say they heard an explosion and saw embers falling toward their home. #yeg pic.twitter.com/pejBvv0Yse — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) July 28, 2018

The area was closed to traffic Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

A resident, who said he lives in the home where the fire occurred, tells Global News four people escaped unharmed.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said firefighters managed to contain the fire to the one house.

Here’s the latest info from Edmonton fire. 20 firefighters responded #yeg pic.twitter.com/np9ys80xsd — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) July 28, 2018

Neighbours tell me the fire started just before 11pm. They heard what sounded like fireworks, then an explosion. All of a sudden there was a fire across the street. #yeg pic.twitter.com/UlyDMqRd2c — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) July 28, 2018