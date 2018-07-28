Fire rocks Edmonton’s Hazeldean neighbourhood
A house went up in flames Friday evening on 70 Avenue near 97 Street in Edmonton’s Hazeldean neighbourhood.
Neighbours reported hearing a loud explosion around 10:30 p.m.
The area was closed to traffic Friday evening and into Saturday morning.
A resident, who said he lives in the home where the fire occurred, tells Global News four people escaped unharmed.
Edmonton Fire Rescue said firefighters managed to contain the fire to the one house.
