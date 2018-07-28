Sports
July 28, 2018 12:40 am
Updated: July 28, 2018 12:44 am

Blue Bomber defeat Argonauts for second straight week

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Ian Wild (38) celebrates with Thomas Miles (52), Mike Miller (24), Rashaun Simonise (13) and fans after running in a blocked kick for the touchdown during the second half of CFL action against the Toronto Argonauts in Winnipeg Friday, July 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A A

Nic Demski ran in one touchdown and caught a pass for another as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Toronto Argonauts for the second week in a row, coming away with a 40-14 victory on Friday.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers receiver Kenbrell Thompkins to get first CFL start against Argos

Story continues below

Demski, a Winnipeg native who signed as a free agent after three seasons with Saskatchewan, finished with three carries for 34 yards, including his 28-yard TD run. He also had five catches for 82 yards with a 42-yard TD reception.

Winnipeg’s other hometown running back, Andrew Harris, rushed 10 times for 28 yards and caught five passes for 50 yards. In last week’s 38-20 victory over Toronto, Harris torched the Argonauts for a career-high 161 yards rushing with one TD on the ground and a second off a pass.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers look to double the pleasure with another win against Argos

Justin Medlock booted four field goals for the Bombers.

The victory boosted Winnipeg’s record to 4-3 as the team heads into its first bye week of the season. Toronto, which had seven turnovers, fell to 1-5. The last time the Argos got off to a 1-5 start was in 2011, when they opened that season 1-6.
Report an error
Canada Football
CFL
Football
Sports
Toronto Argonauts
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News