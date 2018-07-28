Blue Bomber defeat Argonauts for second straight week

Nic Demski ran in one touchdown and caught a pass for another as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Toronto Argonauts for the second week in a row, coming away with a 40-14 victory on Friday.

Demski, a Winnipeg native who signed as a free agent after three seasons with Saskatchewan, finished with three carries for 34 yards, including his 28-yard TD run. He also had five catches for 82 yards with a 42-yard TD reception.

Winnipeg’s other hometown running back, Andrew Harris, rushed 10 times for 28 yards and caught five passes for 50 yards. In last week’s 38-20 victory over Toronto, Harris torched the Argonauts for a career-high 161 yards rushing with one TD on the ground and a second off a pass.

Justin Medlock booted four field goals for the Bombers.

The victory boosted Winnipeg’s record to 4-3 as the team heads into its first bye week of the season. Toronto, which had seven turnovers, fell to 1-5. The last time the Argos got off to a 1-5 start was in 2011, when they opened that season 1-6.