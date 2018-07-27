Donald Trump won’t tolerate foreign interference in midterm elections: White House

President Donald Trump has met with his national security team to discuss threats to the 2018 congressional midterm elections, and the White House says he made clear his administration will not tolerate foreign interference “from any nation state or other malicious actors.”

It was the first such session Trump has convened amid warnings from intelligence officials that Russia is again intent on interfering in the U.S. democratic process.

Trump still routinely casts doubt on the U.S. intelligence assessment that Russia tried to sway the 2016 presidential election.

A White House statement says Friday’s discussions addressed threats posed to our elections from “malign foreign actors,” efforts to provide cybersecurity assistance to state and local officials and ways to hold those who attempt to illegally interfere in the elections accountable.