RCMP in Pinehouse Lake searching for 30-year-old man

Thirty-year-old Shawn Michael Norman was last seen at a Bush Camp near Highway 914 north of Pinehouse Lake.

Both ground and aerial searches for Norman have been carried out by Pinehouse Lake RCMP with assistance from RCMP Search and Rescue and Civilian Aviation Search and Rescue Association (CASAR).

Officers particularly want to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on Highway 914 north of Pinehouse Lake over the last few days and may have seen Norman.

Helicopters are currently flying over the Haultain River as part of the effort to locate him.

Norman was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage sweater.

He also has a tattoo of a “crown diamond web” on his right calf, and a “spider” on his right quad.

The investigation continues.