‘Edibles for small children may cause big problems,’ IWK pediatrics chief says

Brownies, cookies, gummy bears. Oh my.

Cannabis-infused edible products come in a variety of shapes, sizes and styles, and often resemble treats that kids love to get their hands on.

Recently, a four-year-old in Nova Scotia consumed 15 pieces of a marijuana-laced chocolate bar which resulted in a trip to the hospital.

But despite the scary situation and repeated talk of public safety being their number one priority, Nova Scotia’s provincial government has no plans to bring in storage regulations when cannabis becomes legal.

“We believe through education and awareness, appropriate parental, adult care of these products, no different than they would with alcohol, ensure that there is a safe environment both at home and in their personal environment.” Mark Furey said to reporters in Halifax Thursday.

NS Justice & Public Safety Minister Mark Furey says cannabis education and awareness are how the government plans to ensure safe use of marijuana products. No plan to create any safe storage regulations.

Although cannabis is set for legalization on October 17, edible products aren’t part of the equation. But even without their availability on NSLC store shelves, those who purchase the leafy drug will be able to make their own at home.

While government anticipates lineups at their locations and strong sales, they aren’t creating rules that would help keep the often harmless-looking treats out of the hands of young children.

“Right now there’s no regulations around edible products,” explained Furey.

“We cant control as we speak, the illegal environment. These are the elements of the illegal market that will be difficult to control even when cannabis is legalized. The legislation and regulations align with and meet the expectations of the federal legislation. We will continue to assure we are abiding by that federal legislation.”

However, studies completed in France and Colorado show a spike in children accidentally consuming edible marijuana products post-legalization

IWK Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Andrew Lynk isn’t sure Canada will be an exception to that rule.

“We are seeing children who are ingesting products even though it was illegal,” he explained. “It’s just that we know that when it becomes legal there’s going to be a lot more products especially edibles in homes and we’re going to see this go up.”

IWK Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Andrew Lynk says consumption of edible marijuana products by children can be toxic. 1 in 5 children in ER are moved to intensive care, 1 in 16 require use of ventilator for breathing. "Edibles for small children may cause big problems."

After the recent incident, and with less than three months to go before the law is changed, Dr. Lynk said emergency room staff at the IWK, and likely around the country, are gearing up for these types of cases.

“I think that it’ll come out through various national and provincial organizations to teach physicians and nurses to think about it, to recognize it,” Lynk said. “Also there needs to be an education campaign for parents, especially as legalization comes full force.”

Although Lynk said there isn’t evidence that a single incident can cause lasting damage to a child, in cases where breathing stops or another serious reaction is caused, negative effects can be experienced.

“Edibles for small children may cause big problems,” Lynk said.

“Children who present to the emergency department, maybe about one in five can end up in the Intensive Care Unit and maybe one in 16 can end up on a ventilator to help them breathe,” Lynk explained. “It (cannabis) depresses the central nervous system, makes them very tired and lethargic to a point where they may not be able to breathe properly.”

