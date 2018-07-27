Barrie man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired, evading police: OPP

A 35-year-old man from Barrie is facing several charges after police say he escaped custody and fled on foot during a drinking and driving investigation.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, officers were patrolling Talbot Street in Port McNicoll in Tay Township at around 3:30 a.m on July 26, when they stopped a vehicle for a driving violation.

Police say officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle and immediately began a drinking and driving investigation.

Officers say the man became uncooperative and broke free from police and fled on foot.

According to police, he was caught by officers, arrested and taken to the police station.

Police say Sean Gilbert, 35, of Barrie, is now facing several charges, including driving while impaired, resisting a peace officer and escaping lawful custody.

According to police, his vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days and his driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Officers say Gilbert was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Aug. 23.