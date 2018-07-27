Hamilton police arrest Dundas chiropractor for sex assault
A chiropractor in Dundas has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault of two female patients.
READ MORE: Sex assault investigation in Burlington
One of the alleged incidents happened in the fall of 2015, while the other was reported in January 2016.
Information from both cases led to the arrest of Scott Huehn on Thursday, July 26, and police believe there may be more victims.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating sex assault in Victoria Park
Individuals and witnesses with further information are encouraged to contact Detective Candace Culp of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-546-4846.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.