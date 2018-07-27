Hamilton police arrest Dundas chiropractor for sex assault

A chiropractor in Dundas has been arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault of two female patients.

One of the alleged incidents happened in the fall of 2015, while the other was reported in January 2016.

Information from both cases led to the arrest of Scott Huehn on Thursday, July 26, and police believe there may be more victims.

Individuals and witnesses with further information are encouraged to contact Detective Candace Culp of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-546-4846.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com