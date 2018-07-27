Terrifying images show sheer size of raging California wildfires

Terrifying images show the sheer size of the California wildfires that have claimed at least one life and forced thousands of terrified residents to flee from their homes.
The so-called Carr Fire has engulfed nearly 45,000 acres (18,210 hectares) and is only three per cent contained, officials said Friday.
A private contractor was killed while operating a bulldozer in an effort to contain the Carr inferno.
“The operator was working on an active section of the Carr Fire,” Cal Fire incident commander chief Brett Gouvea said at a news conference. “The fire community is extremely heartbroken for this loss.”
Officials said several firefighters and civilians have been injured as a result of the blaze that is moving “extremely quickly” into the community of Redding.
“This fire is making a significant push into the northwestern portion of Redding. We ask everyone to heed evacuation orders and leave promptly,” Gouvea said. “This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard for what’s in its path.”
Here’s a look some of the incredible images coming out of the Northern California area.
In this photo taken Wednesday, July 25, 2018, a wildfire burns near the lake in Whiskeytown, Calif.
Hung T. Vu/The Record Searchlight via AP
Firefighters hose down hot spots along Highway 243 on Thursday, July 26, 2018, near Idyllwild, Calif.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Firefighters discuss plans while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
The Carr Fire burns along Highway 299 in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
A structure burns as the Carr Fire races along Highway 299 near Redding, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
Firefighters regroup while battling the Carr Fire in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
A water tender operator drinks a beverage after trying to save a home burning in Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
A residence burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
A firefighter battles the Carr Fire as it burns near Shasta, Calif., on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
The Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
An historic schoolhouse burns as the Carr Fire tears through Shasta, Calif., Thursday, July 26, 2018.
AP Photo/Noah Berger
A woman watches a plume of smoke from a wildfire Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Mountain Center, Calif.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
Firefighters from the Beverly Hills Fire Dept. stage along highway 74 Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Mountain Center, Calif.
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
