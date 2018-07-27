Museum
Rare, razor-toothed mosasaur unveiled in Manitoba

Three is the magic number, at least when it comes to prehistoric sea-creature skeletons at a southwestern Manitoba museum.

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton this week. The museum is already home to Bruce, the largest mosasaur in Canada, and his museum companion, Suzy. But the new skeleton is very different.

Curator and paleontologist Victoria Markstrom says this creature is significantly smaller because it was found on Vancouver Islandand likely lived in the Pacific Ocean.

Unlike the other two specimens which have teeth like a crocodile, the new skeleton has flattened teeth which were used for shearing its food.

Global News