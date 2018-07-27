BC Games says 30 girls alleged ‘inappropriate touching’ at an athletes’ dance

Several girls have alleged “inappropriate touching” by boys that happened at an athletes’ dance at the BC Summer Games on Saturday night, the organization’s CEO told Global News.

As many as 30 girls alleged that some boys were making inappropriate contact with them, BC Games Society CEO Kelly Mann said.

“When that was discovered, as the girls came off the floor and said, hey, this behaviour was happening, we kind of shut the dance down and our volunteers intervened to make sure the girls were safe and just to kind of stop the behaviour,” he said.

Mann learned of the allegations on Sunday morning.

He said some girls came forward on Saturday and that allegations from more girls became evident the following day.

“As the story’s breaking, there may be more girls who said, that happened to me too at these games, and of course we would want to hear from them so that we can take measures to ensure that they feel supported and comforted,” Mann said.

Mann didn’t speak to any of the girls himself, but he learned that a number of them were shaken.

“I know certainly this wasn’t something that was taken lightly by any of the girls,” he said.

Mann said the RCMP opened a file on the incident after they were contacted about it on Sunday.

“It’s incredibly upsetting to them, to the volunteers, to the organization,” Mann said of the allegations.

Global News has reached out to the Duncan/North Cowichan RCMP and will update this story as we hear from them.