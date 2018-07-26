Pro-gun group pushes feds to take Polytechnique massacre survivor off firearms advisory body

A pro-gun group is continuing its offensive against the survivor of a mass shooting by asking the federal government to dismiss her as vice-president of its firearms advisory committee.

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights sent a letter last week to elected officials requesting the dismissal of Nathalie Provost, who survived the Ecole Polytechnique shooting in 1989.

WATCH: Focus Montreal — Nathalie Provost remembers

The letter was sent the day after The Canadian Press reported that a federal watchdog had dismissed allegations that Provost’s work violated lobbying laws.

Provost — who was shot four times in the massacre — has been involved for eight years with a group that advocates for stricter gun control laws.

But the federal lobbying commissioner says she did not need to register as a lobbyist because she is not paid by the Quebec-based advocacy group (PolySeSouvient).

READ MORE: Nathalie Provost, who was shot at Polytechnique, recalls tragic day

Despite the ruling, the firearms organization maintains that Provost engaged in “lobbying activities” by suggesting measures to be included in government legislation tabled last March.

In a phone interview, the group’s vice-president for public relations once again called for Provost’s removal from the firearms advisory committee.