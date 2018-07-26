Boil water advisory issued for Ridge Park Campground

A boil water advisory was issued Thursday for Ridge Park Campground due to an issue with the water system. The advisory was issued at 11:30 a.m. for the campground, which is in the county of Warner.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) and campground officials have not been able to contact all campers who may have used the contaminated water.

AHS says the high-risk period of exposure is from July 16 to July 25. If you used the water during that time, you are asked to call Health Link Alberta, 811, or your local public health office.

Staff and campers at the campground are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before:

drinking

brushing teeth

cleaning raw foods

preparing infant formula or juices

making ice, etc.

Water used for washing clothes or bathing does not need to be boiled.

The advisory is a precautionary measure and will remain in place until water quality is assured.