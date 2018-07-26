Andy Mitchell seeks mayor’s seat in Selwyn Township

Andy Mitchell hopes to return to Selwyn Township council – this time in the municipality’s top spot.

The former deputy reeve announced Thursday his intentions to run as a candidate for mayor of Selwyn Township. Mitchell was elected as deputy reeve in 2010 (when the township was named Smith-Ennismore Lakefield) until 2014.

Mitchell, a resident of Lakefield, is also the former MP of Parry Sound-Muskoa from 1993 to 2006.

“For me politics is all about people – meeting their needs and responding to their concerns,” Mitchell stated. “As mayor, I will be committed to serving Selwyn with passion and dedication.”

Mitchell will vie for the seat against former councillor Ron Black. In February, Mayor Mary Smith announced she would not be seeking re-election.

Mitchell outlined a long list of community involvement, such as chair of the Otonabee Regional Conservation Authority and the Selwyn Economic Development and Business Committee. He is also a board member of the Canadian Canoe Museum and previously chaired the Workforce Development Board and served on the board of the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

He has worked in the area as president of both the Greater Peterborough Area Economic Development Corporation and the Peterborough Innovation Cluster. At Trent University he served as adjunct professor teaching political science.

He has also held a role as a policy advisor to former Peterborough MPP Jeff Leal and worked on the campaign for current Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef. Mitchell currently works as a consultant assisting clients in the not-for-profit, municipal and political sectors.

Mitchell says during the campaign he’ll be focusing on six broad themes:

• Prudent fiscal management

• Good governance

• Promotion of a safe and healthy environment

• Infrastructure investment

• Support to local businesses and job creation

• Additional recreational opportunities for families

“I believe our community is a great place to live, raise a family, work, operate a business and enjoy our natural and built environment,” he said. “As your mayor, I will be committed to working with you to keep our township strong and to pursuing new opportunities to enrich what we have here.”