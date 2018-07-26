Hamilton police officer charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident

A 10-year member of the Hamilton Police Service has been arrested in connection with an off-duty accident.

Police say 35-year-old Const. Robert Beck has been charged with one count of fail to stop or remain under the Criminal Code, after an investigation into a crash that occurred on Dec. 8, 2017.

Beck has been released with a court date on Aug. 27.

In the meantime, Beck has been assigned to administrative duties.