Gas leak forces temporary evacuation of several homes in Pincher Creek

An Alberta Emergency Alert went out Thursday morning, advising “an event” had “disrupted the natural gas supply” in the town of Pincher Creek.

Anyone nearby was asked to avoid the area and to stop using any gas appliances.

The Municipal District of Pincher Creek told Global News it was a gas leak and about 12 homes in the Castleview Ridge Estates subdivision had been evacuated while crews responded.

The outage was only impacting homes in that subdivision, just outside the town.

Shortly after noon, the leak – just below the Oldman River Dam – was fixed, the Alberta Emergency Alert said.

Anyone who was forced out of their home was allowed back in.

The dam is about one hour west of Lethbridge.