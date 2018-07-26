New Nature Museum exhibit highlights pioneer women in natural sciences

The Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa unveiled its newest exhibit Thursday, titled Courage and Compassion: Women in Natural Sciences.

According to the museum, the exhibit features the contributions of women in science from the 17th century to the present. It also addresses the social and gender barriers these women faced in the pursuit of their careers.

“This exhibition allows us to examine the gendering of science and how socially defined roles affected the lives and careers of women scientists,” said the exhibition curator, Dr. Cindy Stelmackowich. “These women contributed to the collection, identification, illustration, production and distribution of scientific knowledge within the natural sciences in Canada. Their determination shaped how Canadians make sense of their natural world, and they are clearly deserving of wider recognition.”

According to the museum, the exhibition will highlight 20 women in numerous science disciplines, such as botany, zoology, geology, agriculture, physics, paleontology and early medicine. One specific example is that of nuns from the 17th-century who worked at the Hôtel-Dieu de Montréal hospital preparing herbal medicines, some of which were learned from Indigenous peoples.

The museum also says that on top of objects from its own collections, it will be featuring items that are on loan from other institutions across Canada. The exhibit also addresses the social and gender barriers these women faced with what the museum calls “contemporary insights,” which CEO Meg Beckel hopes will inspire girls and young women who have an interest in science.

“We are proud to present this exhibition about Canadian women who have advanced our understanding of the natural world, paving the way for female scientists today, including those at our museum,” said Beckel. “Many of these unsung heroines did their work away from the spotlight, but their stories should be known by all Canadians, especially young people with a passion for science.”

The exhibition officially opens Friday and runs for seven months until March 31 of next year.