Jacob Hoggard, Hedley frontman, to appear in Toronto court on sex charges
A lawyer for the frontman of the band Hedley is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom today, as the rock star faces three sex-related charges.
Jacob Hoggard, 34, was arrested in Toronto on Monday and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.
Toronto police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl that allegedly occurred in 2016.
READ MORE: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault
Officers would not provide any additional comment on the case or the charges.
Hoggard, who is from Vancouver, has previously denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he behaved in a way that objectifies women.
The Vancouver-based band played its last show before an “indefinite hiatus” in Kelowna, B.C., on March 24.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.