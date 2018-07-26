Entertainment
July 26, 2018 10:30 am

Jacob Hoggard, Hedley frontman, to appear in Toronto court on sex charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The latest on Jacob Hoggard.

A A

A lawyer for the frontman of the band Hedley is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom today, as the rock star faces three sex-related charges.

Jacob Hoggard, 34, was arrested in Toronto on Monday and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Toronto police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl that allegedly occurred in 2016.

READ MORE: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Officers would not provide any additional comment on the case or the charges.

Hoggard, who is from Vancouver, has previously denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he behaved in a way that objectifies women.

The Vancouver-based band played its last show before an “indefinite hiatus” in Kelowna, B.C., on March 24.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hedley
hedley singer court
Jacob Hoggard
jacob hoggard allegations
Jacob Hoggard Charges
jacob hoggard court
jacob hoggard hedley
jacob hoggard sexual allegations
jacob hoggard sexual assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News