Langley police investigate after man falls from two-storey apartment balcony

Langley RCMP are investigating after they said a man fell from a two-storey balcony Wednesday night.

Watch Commander Barry Beals said police received calls just after 10 p.m. in the 5300 Block of 204th Street, at the Brighton Apartments.

Beals couldn’t confirm if the man was thrown over the rail.

“We’re still holding the scene trying to figure out what’s going on, but he has been transported to hospital.”

The man’s condition is unknown at this point.