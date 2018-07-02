Taiwan boy left dangling from fifth-floor balcony grille suffers minor injuries

Cell phone video shows a boy in Pingtung City, Taiwan hanging onto a balcony grille after he fell through it on June 23.

According to Reuters, the four-year-old’s body was able to slip through the grilles except for his head, which got stuck.

It’s reported the bars were four to 10 inches apart.

With his head stuck between the grilles, the boy was able to hang on to the metal bars for 30 minutes while firefighters rescued him.

Taiwan News reports the boy was left alone in his family’s fifth floor apartment when the incident occurred.

At first, firefighters and police were unable to get into the family’s apartment to rescue the boy because it was barricaded, according to Taiwan News. Officials then went to the sixth floor and rappelled down to where the boy was in order to save him.

The boy only suffered minor injuries to his ears and head, wrote 9 News.

The parents of the boy claim they left him with an aunt, according to Newsweek.

As a consequence, the parents could face a fine, as well as four hours of parental education training, if found guilty of violating Taiwanese child welfare laws that state a child under the age of six cannot be left alone.