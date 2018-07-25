Napanee conservation area expanding to protect rare eastern loggerhead shrike

NAPANEE, Ont. – The Nature Conservancy of Canada says it’s expanding a conservation area in eastern Ontario to help protect an endangered songbird rarer than the panda.

The non-profit conservation group has purchased 31 hectares of key eastern loggerhead shrike habitat north of Napanee, Ont.

In 2017, biologists saw five young shrikes fledging from their nest on the property — part of the longest-occupied eastern loggerhead shrike nesting area in the Napanee Plain.

The NCC says the shrike is one of the fastest-declining bird species in North America and is an example of an “area-sensitive species.”

Canadians really care about protecting nature and conserving it for future generations. Today I am proud to join @MikeBossio & @NCC_CNC to announce that NCC has acquired a new tract of land (78 acres) that will help protect an endangered bird called the eastern loggerhead shrike. pic.twitter.com/WpViqi2ata — Catherine McKenna 🇨🇦 (@cathmckenna) July 25, 2018

It requires large areas of open terrain before it is comfortable enough to nest and few protected nesting areas remain for the eastern loggerhead shrike.

It is believed that there are less than 30 breeding pairs remaining in the wild in North America.