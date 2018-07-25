Crime
July 25, 2018

Man arrested after allegedly pointing firearm, fleeing police in Saint John

Global News

A man allegedly pointed a firearm at police then ran away in Saint John.


A 21-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at people and fled from police in Saint John on Tuesday.

The Saint John Police Force says the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. in the Hickey Road area, in the city’s east side.

Police say they were able to locate the suspect in the area of Linda Court, but he fled.

The suspect vehicle was stopped near the refinery on Loch Lomond Road, according to police, but three police cruisers were damaged as a result.

A firearm was also discharged by police, but there were no injuries.

The suspect is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

