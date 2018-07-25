Glitch in Manitoba Hydro billing system means higher bills for some

Manitoba Hydro has identified a glitch that could mean higher bills for some customers.

The glitch appears to affect customers who did not have a meter reading at the time of billing, said Anthonie Koop, senior communications advisor with Manitoba Hydro.

“We first noticed the problem July 13 when a number of bills with higher than expected estimates for consumption came to our attention, but it’s not consistent,” Koop said.

“Many bills we’ve reviewed appear accurate but others appear higher than would be expected.”

It’s unknown how many customers are affected, he added.

“We will only know the full extent of the impact once the estimates can be compared against an actual meter reading.

“Again, only those customers whose bill was estimated and who are not on the equal payment plan may be affected.”

Customers are asked to pay their bills as normal and their accounts will be reconciled on the next bill, Koop said.

“Those affected by this glitch will have their meter read this month,” he said.

People who have seen an unexpected and significant increase in their energy bill should call Manitoba Hydro with a metre reading right away, said Koop.

