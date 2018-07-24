Canada
July 24, 2018 2:02 pm

Researchers use tiny GPS-enabled backpacks to track nighthawks from northern Alberta to Brazil

By Staff The Canadian Press

Biologist Elly Knight holds a nighthawk in a handout photo. Researchers at the University of Alberta are part of a team that have tracked the mysterious lover of the evening sky from their breeding grounds north of Fort McMurray all the way down to Brazil.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jonathan DeMoor
A A

The whoosh of nighthawk wings is a familiar sound at dusk and scientists have figured out where those wings whoosh off to for the winter.

Researchers at the University of Alberta are part of a team that has tracked nighthawks from their breeding grounds north of Fort McMurray all the way down to Brazil.

That’s a 20,000-kilometre round trip — as far as many people drive their cars in a year.

Biologist Elly Knight says the birds navigate so well they return to spots within a single kilometre from where they left.

READ MORE: Secrets of bird migration revealed thanks to GPS trackers

The team used tiny GPS-enabled backpacks mounted on the backs of the birds to figure out their migratory path.

Knight says the information will be crucial in helping the species survive.

Nighthawks are threatened in Canada and all but one of their 13 populations are in decline.

Researcher Janet Ng holds a nighthawk in a handout photo. Researchers at the University of Alberta are part of a team that have tracked the mysterious lover of the evening sky from their breeding grounds north of Fort McMurray all the way down to Brazil.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Elly Knight

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Birds
Alberta Environment
Bird migration patterns
Brazil
Fort McMurray
Fort McMurray nighthawks
GPS
GPS backpacks
GPS backpacks for birds
nighthawk
nighthawk migratory path
Nighthawks
University of Alberta

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News