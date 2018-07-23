Behind the scenes tour at the Okanagan fire complex in West Kelowna

There’s a lot of forest fire activity in the valley these days and fighting them requires a small army of firefighters.

“We have 280 on camp,” Fire Information Officer, Shelly Zupp said.

Logistically speaking, housing and feeding a crew of 280 is no easy task. “It’s a big operation, we’re servicing a lot of fires,” said Zupp.

So in order to facilitate that B.C. Wildfire has set up the Okanagan Fire Complex at the end of Carrington Road in West Kelowna.

“On site here we have an incident command team and on the incident are operations, finance,e logistics and plans'” said Zupp.

On site ten trailers in all. Housing everything from the complicated infrastructure needed to battle the blazes to the basic equipment used to fight the fires on the ground.

Everything is based here at base camp but it’s much more complex than that at the Okanagan Fire Complex.

It takes five logistics people just to run it.