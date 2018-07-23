Jamaican boy vacationing in Canada, 7, drowns at Sandbanks Provincial Park

As the middle of summer approaches, many Ontario beaches become a popular vacation destination. But for one family visiting from Jamaica, a day at the beach took a tragic turn on the weekend.

Javaughn Black, 7, was visiting family in Canada for the first time with his mother and sister and they chose to spend their Saturday on the beach at Sandbanks Provincial Park. The family went for a swim in the lake, but when they resurfaced, Black did not, say members of the family.

READ MORE: Man, 22, drowns in Ottawa river near Renfrew

A GoFundMe page was set up by a Canadian cousin of Javaughn’s mother, and one of the comments left on the page describes the moment when Black was taken ashore. “Every effort was made to revive Javaughn by emergency responders including an off-duty er doctor that happened to be at the beach with her own family,” the comment reads.

READ MORE: Police in New Jersey save girl after she nearly drowns in pool

The Prince Edward County OPP have handed the investigation to the office of the chief coroner, and the post-mortem was finished July 23, said Const. Patrick Menard. The OPP also confirmed that Black’s death is not suspicious.

READ MORE: Family of woman badly injured in Toronto van attack launches Go Fund Me campaign

The GoFundMe page has surpassed its target of $10,000, which the family says will pay for the young boy’s body to return to Jamaica for his burial.