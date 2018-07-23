Regina Police won’t shut down protest camp until courts rule

Regina Police won’t be removing anyone from the Justice for our Stolen Children camp until the matter is resolved in court.

The camp is operating in violation of Wascana Park bylaws, which prohibit overnight camping. The province is seeking a court order that would force police to shut the camp down.

“We follow the court,” says Police Chief Evan Bray.

“We will be involved in that process, and depending on what the outcome is there, that will dictate what our action is.”

The protestors have launched their own legal action in response to the arrests of six campers back in June. They say they have no intention of leaving the legislature’s grounds.

Bray says there is ongoing, daily communication between all parties involved. He adds the police service is primarily concerned with public safety, and will make every effort to enforce the court’s decision peacefully.