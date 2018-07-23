New Brunswick man dead after single vehicle crash in Rusagonis

New Brunsiwck RCMP say one man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Post Road in Rusagonis, N.B., shortly after 12 a.m., on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Rusagonis, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police say it is believed the crash occurred when the car, travelling north on Post Road, left the road and struck a tree.

RCMP say they continue to investigate.