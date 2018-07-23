Canada
July 23, 2018 1:34 pm
Updated: July 23, 2018 1:44 pm

More bear warnings issued for park areas near Canmore

By Web Producer  Global News

Tue, Jun 21: Bear season is in full swing and wildlife officials are reminding you to be bear smart, even in areas not traditionally considered bear country. As Sarah Offin reports, bears have been covering some unusual ground lately.

Alberta Parks issued another warning for parts of Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park over the weekend after grizzly bears were spotted feeding on Buffalo Berries in the area.

The animals were seen on the north end of Highway 40.

Buffalo Berries — or Shepherdia — are small, red berries that grow on short shrubs in northern and western North America.

The warning came into effect July 21 and will remain in place until further notice.

It impacts the following areas:

  • Wasootch
  • Baldy Pass
  • Barrier Dam
  • Barrier Boat Launch
  • Barrier Lake information centre
  • Widow Maker
  • Canoe Meadows
  • Lusk Creek
  • Stoney Creek Group Camp

“Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time,” Alberta Parks said.

A warning was issued Wednesday for many of the trails around the Canmore Nordic Centre and the day use areas for Grassi Lakes, Quarry Lake and the Peaks of Grassi.

People in the area are reminded to equip themselves with bear spray, travel in groups and make plenty of noise when walking in the area.

Alberta Parks is asking anyone who spots a bear to report the sighting to (403) 591-7755.

Global News