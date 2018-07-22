Video shows B.C. kayaker taking 100-foot plunge over Ram Falls in Alberta

A pair of thrill-seeking kayakers have done what few others have dared to try: take a 100-foot plunge over Ram Falls in Alberta.

Twenty-one-year-old Edward Muggridge and a friend filmed themselves performing the death-defying feat on July 12.

They say very few people have attempted to go down the falls, located three hours northwest of Calgary, because of how dangerous it can be.

“100-foot waterfalls are definitely no joke in the sport of kayaking,” Muggridge said.

“When you’re looking at waterfalls over 50 or 60 feet, you’re looking at smaller margins for error and a high risk of injuring yourself if you were to mess up.”

Friends recorded the plunge and Muggridge also recorded it on a GoPro.

Video shows Muggridge going over the edge of the falls, plunging 100 feet into the whitewater before he emerges as friends cheer him on.

“My heart was definitely pounding pretty hard, maybe harder than it ever has,” Muggridge said.

Muggridge suffered a broken nose during the plunge.

Now that he’s conquered Ram Falls, Muggridge has his sights set on a similar waterfall in the Northwest Territories.

“I would like to take this as far as possibly can,” he said.

— With files from Nadia Stewart