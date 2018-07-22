Traffic
Man dies of injuries days after motorcycle crash in Oakville, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
OAKVILLE, Ont. – Police west of Toronto say a 21-year-old man has died after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Halton regional police say the crash occurred on Tuesday in Oakville, Ont., near Meadowland Drive and River Oaks Boulevard.

They say the driver lost control of his bike at around 11:15 p.m. and crashed into a tree.

He was rushed to hospital in Hamilton, where police say he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The force’s collision reconstruction unit completed their investigation of the crash earlier this week.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

