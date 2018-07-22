Annual Kingston fire truck pull for epilepsy raises funds, spreads awareness

When there’s a firetruck behind you, getting out of the way is the law — unless you’re the one pulling it, that is.

The sixth annual Pull Together for Epilepsy Fire Truck Pull took over Ontario Street in front of City Hall Sunday.

The event is held each year to raise funds and awareness for epilepsy and those the disease impacts.

READ MORE: Local hockey teams play with NHLers at Taylor Hall charity tournament

According to Epilepsy Southeastern Ontario, the brain disorder affects more than 4,000 people in the region.

The money raised at this event helps people that experience seizures live a normal life.

Tom Coke, executive director of Epilepsy Southeastern Ontario, said, “We help folks that have epilepsy and seizure disorders in all non-medical issues. Because folks that have epilepsy can’t drive due to their seizures, we have a dedicated transportation fund.”

READ MORE: Indigenous epilepsy rate double the Canadian average

Heather and Mark Christie have an eight-year-old son with epilepsy, and they say they appreciate the support from the foundation.

“They actually even came to his school and taught his teachers how to react to seizures and how to handle them — the kids as well, so they’re not scared.”

Last year the event raised $8,000. This year, it broke $11,000.