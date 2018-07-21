More evacuation alerts rescinded in Glenrosa

The evacuation alert has been rescinded for the remaining 69 properties in the Glenrosa area.

People on Carre, Emerald, Fenton, Gill, Glenrosa, McKellar, Preston and Turnbull roads no longer need to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Nearly 700 properties remain on evacuation alert in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

There are currently no properties in the Central Okanagan on evacuation order.