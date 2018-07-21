Nanaimo artillery gun
July 21, 2018 8:05 pm

Artillery gun detaches from vehicle, hits taxi in Nanaimo

By Online News Producer  Global News

An artillery gun collided with a taxi in Nanaimo.

Traffic in Nanaimo was affected after an artillery gun crashed into a taxi on Saturday afternoon.

A witness told Global News that the gun became detached from a vehicle, then rolled down the street and hit a taxi near Comox Road and Terminal Avenue.

The taxi suffered some damage, including shattered glass.

There were no reports of injuries.

