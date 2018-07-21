Artillery gun detaches from vehicle, hits taxi in Nanaimo
Traffic in Nanaimo was affected after an artillery gun crashed into a taxi on Saturday afternoon.
A witness told Global News that the gun became detached from a vehicle, then rolled down the street and hit a taxi near Comox Road and Terminal Avenue.
The taxi suffered some damage, including shattered glass.
There were no reports of injuries.
