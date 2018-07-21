Tightrope walker ascends Paris hill on 35-metre high wire

French tightrope artist Tatiana-Mosio Bongonga impressed hundreds of Parisians on Saturday with a performance that featured a walk on a rope suspended 35 metres (115 feet) above the ground in the city’s hilly northern district of Montmartre.

READ MORE: Behind the scenes with Cirque du Soleil in Penticton

Bongonga, 34, walked on a rope suspended by a crane at the base of the hill’s steps towards the Sacre Coeur Basilica, accompanied by a chamber orchestra, without any safety equipment, a gesture many in the audience found nerve-wracking.

“It’s very surprising and very dangerous. It really impressed me, actually. I noticed that she was not secured. There was a lot of acrobatics. I had a really good time,” spectator Jennifer Mandelbaum told Reuters.

READ MORE: Cirque du Soleil returns to electrify Leon’s Centre in Kingston with ‘Corteo’

Acrobats practicing tightrope walking — also called funambulism — maintain their balance by positioning their centre of mass directly over their base of support, a rope or a wire.

Bongonga, who prepared for the show for a year, has been performing tightrope walking since she was 8.