Investigation underway for suspicious death in York Region, police say

The York Regional Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment in Newmarket Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to an apartment in the area of Davis Drive and Leslie Street around 7:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. The woman died at the scene.

Officers said they are looking for a man seen fleeing the area shirtless. He is described as a man aged 25 to 30-years-old, 170 pounds with long black hair a thin mustache and goatee.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.