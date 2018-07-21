More than 50 told to evacuate as forest fire near Parry Sound quadruples in size

Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says more than 50 residences have been evacuated in the Key Harbour area due to raging forest fires.

The fire known as Parry Sound 33 more than quadrupled in size Friday to about 19 square kilometres, which prompted the ministry to recommend the mandatory evacuations of the Key Harbour area and the municipality of Killarney south of the French River Provincial Park.

Ministry spokeswoman Isabelle Chenard says the area that had to be evacuated is only accessible by water, so the residents were evacuated by boat.

She says eight new fires were ignited by lightning strikes Friday, pushing the total number of blazes to at least 65.

Thirty-four of those remain out of control.

Chenard says that dense smoke from the fires had forced the closure of a section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Dozens of aircraft – both planes and helicopters – are being employed to battle the fires, and Ontario crews are also getting help on the ground from firefighters who’ve come from across Canada as well as the United States and Mexico to lend a hand.

With more hot, dry, windy weather forecast this weekend, Chenard says they will need all the help they can.