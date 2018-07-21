Denver police pursue stolen tractor: ‘it’s what we consider a low-speed event’
The Denver police found themselves chasing after a stolen tractor that took them on a pursuit through the City Park area and into downtown on Friday night — and it left two officers hurt.
The incident is believed to have begun around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, after the John Deere tractor allegedly became involved in a crash close to City Park, 9News reported.
“We had a pursuit, it’s what we consider a low-speed event,” Denver police spokesperson Tyrone Campbell told the network.
Several police cars and a chopper pursued the tractor on Friday — the farming vehicle hit a number of people’s cars and officers ended up shutting down an intersection at Blake and 15th Streets, The Denver Post reported.
A visitor from Texas told the Post that she saw the tractor go down Market Street before it collided with a police SUV.
Police cruisers then surrounded the tractor before members drew their guns.
The suspect was taken into custody with the help of K9s — who reportedly bit him a number of times as he resisted arrest — and a stun gun was used before he was placed in an ambulance.
Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the pursuit.
The chase is believed to have lasted about 30 minutes.
