World
July 21, 2018 1:20 am
Updated: July 21, 2018 1:29 am

Denver police pursue stolen tractor: ‘it’s what we consider a low-speed event’

By Online Journalist  Global News

Screengrab of a video that showed a tractor chase through Denver on July 20, 2018.

Twitter/Gazucci
A A

The Denver police found themselves chasing after a stolen tractor that took them on a pursuit through the City Park area and into downtown on Friday night — and it left two officers hurt.

The incident is believed to have begun around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, after the John Deere tractor allegedly became involved in a crash close to City Park, 9News reported.

“We had a pursuit, it’s what we consider a low-speed event,” Denver police spokesperson Tyrone Campbell told the network.

Several police cars and a chopper pursued the tractor on Friday — the farming vehicle hit a number of people’s cars and officers ended up shutting down an intersection at Blake and 15th Streets, The Denver Post reported.

A visitor from Texas told the Post that she saw the tractor go down Market Street before it collided with a police SUV.

Police cruisers then surrounded the tractor before members drew their guns.

The suspect was taken into custody with the help of K9s — who reportedly bit him a number of times as he resisted arrest — and a stun gun was used before he was placed in an ambulance.

Coverage of police chases on Globalnews.ca:

Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the pursuit.

The chase is believed to have lasted about 30 minutes.

READ MORE: Man with 10 previous driving suspensions causes police chase: Kingston police

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
denver police chase tractor
denver tractor
denver tractor chase
police chase tractor
tractor chase
tractor chase denver
tractor chase denver police
tractor police chase denver

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News