Denver police pursue stolen tractor: ‘it’s what we consider a low-speed event’

The Denver police found themselves chasing after a stolen tractor that took them on a pursuit through the City Park area and into downtown on Friday night — and it left two officers hurt.

The incident is believed to have begun around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, after the John Deere tractor allegedly became involved in a crash close to City Park, 9News reported.

“We had a pursuit, it’s what we consider a low-speed event,” Denver police spokesperson Tyrone Campbell told the network.

Several police cars and a chopper pursued the tractor on Friday — the farming vehicle hit a number of people’s cars and officers ended up shutting down an intersection at Blake and 15th Streets, The Denver Post reported.

This low-speed pursuit began near City Park and ended in the heart of downtown #Denver. 2 DPD officers were injured, and the suspect is also in the hospital (Photo: Brandon Iwamoto) https://t.co/oedt8LQczo pic.twitter.com/hpOBFvfLW3 — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) July 21, 2018

A visitor from Texas told the Post that she saw the tractor go down Market Street before it collided with a police SUV.

Police cruisers then surrounded the tractor before members drew their guns.

The suspect was taken into custody with the help of K9s — who reportedly bit him a number of times as he resisted arrest — and a stun gun was used before he was placed in an ambulance.

Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the pursuit.

The chase is believed to have lasted about 30 minutes.

