Rapid response rescues 7 people from sinking fishing boat near Pender Harbour

Seven people were safely rescued off of a sinking fishing boat near Pender Harbour Friday evening.

Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre (JRCC) maritime search and rescue coordinator Dylan Carter said crews got a Mayday call from a 31-foot sport fishing boat rapidly taking on water off Hodgson Island at about 5:20 p.m.

He said the local Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Auxiliary, along with a 47-foot Coast Guard lifeboat from Powell River, were tasked with responding.

However, a nearby pleasure craft was able to reach the sinking boat within 10 minutes of the call, Carter said, and safely rescued everyone aboard.

He said no one was injured, and the seven people were taken to Pender Harbour.

The fishing vessel has since rolled over and remains in the water, according to Carter.

The Coast Guard vessel Cape Caution remains en route to determine whether there is any pollution coming from the sinking vessel.