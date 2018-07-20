26 Syrian civilians killed by Russian air strikes, including 11 children: monitor

Eleven children are among 26 Syrian civilians killed by Russian air strikes on Islamic State territory in the southwestern province of Daraa, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The air raids struck numerous towns controlled by Jaish Khalid ibn al-Walid, an Islamic State affiliate and rival of the allied Syrian and Russian governments as well as Syrian rebel groups, the monitor said.

The NGO says Jaish Khalid ibn al-Walid is using some 30,000 civilians as human shields.

In addition to claiming 26 lives, the aerial bombardments reportedly destroyed entire neighbourhoods and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

The report comes just hours after the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees appealed for warring parties in Syria to provide safe passage for an estimated 140,000 civilians displaced by fighting in southwestern Syria.

The UNHCR said it was prepared to work with Syria and Russia to set up support centres for refugees.

