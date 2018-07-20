King Street restaurant owner Al Carbone running for Toronto city council

Al Carbone, the man known for placing a large middle finger ice sculpture outside of his King Street restaurant, is running for city council.

Carbone’s campaign manager Tom Beyer confirmed to Global News that he registered as a candidate for Ward 20 Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Toronto restaurant owner’s ice sculpture gives King Street pilot project middle finger

He gained a lot of attention earlier this year for his staunch opposition to the King Street pilot project.

As a part of his protest against the pilot, he purchased a large middle finger ice sculpture and placed it outside of his restaurant, Kit Kat Italian Bar.

READ MORE: King Street pilot project: Toronto police face ‘unique challenge’ when it comes to issuing tickets

Carbone is currently set to face off against five other candidates for the downtown seat, including April Engelberg, Dean Maher, Ausma Malik, Kevin Vuong and Sabrina Zuniga.

Registration to run in Ontario’s municipal elections closes July 27 at 2 p.m.