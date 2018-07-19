Gas line breaks in southwest Edmonton, 6 businesses evacuated

Six businesses were evacuated late Thursday afternoon after a gas line broke behind the Riverbend Square strip mall in southwest Edmonton.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were called to Falconer Heights just before 4:30 p.m. A construction crew was working behind the mall when it’s believed they struck a gas line.

No injuries were reported and it’s not clear when all the affected businesses will be allowed to reopen. Traffic in the area was expected to be disrupted until the line is repaired.

The fire spokesperson said an ATCO crew was called to the scene to repair the line.