Jayna Hefford to add CWHL commissioner’s post to work advancing hockey

For Kingston’s golden girl, Jayna Hefford, the hockey camp she and Lori Dupuis have held for young girls in the Kingston area is one of the highlights of her summer vacation.

Hefford and Dupuis have run the camp for the last 21 years.

“It’s something I really enjoy doing,” Hefford said, who this November will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

“It’s an opportunity for the kids to see and hear from role models,” she said. “It’s a great example for the youngsters to see what they can achieve through hard work and dedication. At the very least, they can have some fun playing a week of hockey.”

Lori Dupuis was a member of Canada’s first Olympic team in 1998. The Cornwall native says it’s amazing to see the passion that young women have for hockey.

“I just love seeing the smiles on everyone’s face[s],” Dupuis said. “At the end of the day, it’s rewarding to hear the parents talk about how much fun their children are having. Were just so happy to be doing this camp.”

Dupuis and Hefford are two of the biggest names in Canadian women’s hockey. Hefford has won four Olympic gold medals, seven world championships and is the all-time scoring leader in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, while playing for the Mississauga Chiefs and Brampton Thunder.

This is a special week for Hefford who never turns down the opportunity to give something back to her Kingston community.

“I just love this camp,” says Hefford.

“I hope they come here to have a lot of fun, learn some new skills and get better at hockey. At the end of the day I want them to have a positive experience and learn to love the game as much as we do.”

Hefford will be busy in the weeks ahead. She was just named the interim commissioner of the six-team Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

She replaces Brenda Andress, who stepped down after 11 years on the job.