Horses of Cavalia’s ‘Odysseo’ get red carpet treatment before Montreal opening

Some 70 horses trotted down the red carpet into a big white tent Thursday, the ceremonial preview of a 70-horse, $30 million called Odysseo. About 13 different breeds of horses and 50 human “co-stars” — acrobats, musicians and aerialists — are involved in the show, set to run five weeks.

“I’d like to say it’s passion and patience. So we’re working with horses which means we need to live and breathe it. We’re here all day with them with them so we’re building relationships, so they trust us on stage with the lights and the public,” said Chelsea Jordan, a horse trainer.

Reporters watched a demonstration Thursday in which the horses were allowed to run without any equipment such as bridles or saddles, acting solely on verbal and visual commands by a single trainer. The horses hail from Portugal, Spain the United States, France, Germany and Canada.

The show is set to run from July 25 to Sept. 3. Tickets range from about $30 to $150. The show will be held under a big white tent beside the Jacques-Cartier Bridge on René-Lévesque Boulevard.