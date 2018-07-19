Traffic
Manitoba woman dead after being hit by car near Ebb and Flow First Nation

A woman is dead after being hit by a car, say RCMP.

A young Manitoba woman is dead after she was hit by a car near her community’s arena Wednesday.

RCMP said there were called to the scene at about 11:50 p.m. on Provincial Road 278, near the Ebb and Flow First Nation community arena.

There, they found the woman, 19, had been crossing the street when she was hit by car.

The man driving the car, 52, is from the Rural Municipality of Ste. Rose and was not hurt. Ebb and Flow First Nation is about 180 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Alcohol is not a factor in the accident, said police.

The investigation continues.

