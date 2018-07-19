Arrest made in alleged road rage incident in Oakville

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged road rage incident in Oakville.
Police say the accused allegedly got out of his own vehicle and started kicking the door of a second vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Line and North Service Road around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, before a physical altercation began.
Two occupants of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Roger Mario Freitas, 40, is facing charges of assault, dangerous driving, mischief and causing a disturbance.
Halton police remind motorists to avoid engaging in a confrontation with an aggressive driver.
They say you should just call 911, remain in your vehicle and lock your doors.
