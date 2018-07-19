Canada
July 19, 2018 3:03 pm

Arrest made in alleged road rage incident in Oakville

By Reporter  900 CHML

A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police / File / Twitter
A A

A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged road rage incident in Oakville.

READ MORE: Police warn of distraction thefts targeting seniors in Oakville

Police say the accused allegedly got out of his own vehicle and started kicking the door of a second vehicle at the intersection of Fourth Line and North Service Road around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, before a physical altercation began.

Two occupants of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE: Man dead after shooting outside Oakville home

Roger Mario Freitas, 40, is facing charges of assault, dangerous driving, mischief and causing a disturbance.

Halton police remind motorists to avoid engaging in a confrontation with an aggressive driver.

They say you should just call 911, remain in your vehicle and lock your doors.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Altercation
angry
Arrest
charged
Driver
Halton
HamOnt
Oakville
Police
roadrage

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News