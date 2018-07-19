Topsoil conditions continue to deteriorate: Saskatchewan Agriculture

Wild weather brought much needed rain to some areas of the province, but crop land moisture levels continue to deteriorate.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday that crop land topsoil moisture is rated at two per cent surplus, 57 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short, and 11 per cent very short.

Last week, 62 per cent of topsoil was rated adequate or surplus, and 38 per cent short or very short.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan producers spicing up agriculture with a dash of diversity

Significant rainfall is needed in some areas in the west-central and southwest regions to help crops fill pods and heads.

Officials said crop conditions varying from fair to excellent depending on moisture levels

Between 76 and 80 per cent of fall and spring cereals, oilseeds, and pulses are at normal development stages for this time of year.

The severe weather caused crop damage due to heavy hail, high winds, and localized. Heat also stressed crops and was a factor in heating blasting to flowering canola crops.

READ MORE: Steel tariffs make agriculture equipment unaffordable for some Sask. farmers

Haying operations continue, with 22 per cent cut and 47 per cent baled or put in silage.

Producers said many swaths are smaller than normal and overall yields are below average. Pasture growth has been limited in areas where significant rainfall is need.

Quality is rated at seven per cent excellent, 65 per cent good, 25 per cent fair, and three per cent poor.