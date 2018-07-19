Rowan Atkinson not ‘dead’: Viral Mr. Bean hoax is spreading a real virus

Rowan Atkinson, the actor who plays Mr. Bean, is not dead – but your computer might be if you clicked the fake news story about his untimely demise.

The viral hoax presents itself as a video tribute to Atkinson from “FOX BREAKING NEWS,” with his birth and alleged death dates featured next to the preview image.

Users who click the video link will be redirected to a falsified security page prompting them to dial a phone number, according to reports. Anyone who calls the number will be asked to provide their credit card information in order to purchase a so-called software fix, which will actually riddle the targeted computer with viruses.

The hoax video appears to have resurfaced from July of 2017, when it first sparked fears that Atkinson had died. The video caption claims Atkinson was killed in a car crash.

The fact-checking website Snopes has debunked rumours of Atkinson’s death on multiple occasions.

Online scammers frequently use celebrity rumours to target people with malicious software designed to steal their personal data, according to the anti-virus service McAfee.

Singer Shawn Mendes topped last year’s McAfee list of the most dangerous Canadian celebrities to search for online.